Swinney, Clemson prepared Rodgers for this moment

Clemson prepare its athletes for the next level as well as any program in the country.

Transitioning from college football to the NFL brings a unique set of physical and mental challenges for even the most exceptional athletes.

The playbooks are bigger and more complicated, the players are bigger and faster and the game itself is relentless.

But former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers believes his time as a Tiger prepared him for his new role as a Packer.

“From Clemson coming from such a great program with coach Swinney and them it really helped prepare me for this moment,” Rodgers said after minicamp on Tuesday.

Green Bay has been impressed with Rodgers’s skillset throughout organized team activities and minicamp this summer and believe they got a steal when they selected him with the 85th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Learning an NFL playbook proves a tall test for any first-year player in the NFL. But Rodgers utilized what he learned in college with the Tigers to help him grasp the larger concepts in the Packers’ playbook.

“It’s helped me a lot just being able to come from Clemson and how they coached me there. Teaching me details of the game and coverages and things like that I just took what I learned at Clemson and just roll with it,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been standing on it since I got here and just trying to learn the offense here. I’m putting things that tie to Clemson’s offense together and let that help me remember the playbook.”

There are not a lot of similarities between Green Bay’s scheme and what Clemson runs on offense.

But in Rodgers’ assessment football is football and the detailed coaching he received with the Tigers allows him to make connections between the two systems.

This is impressive but not surprising with Rodgers’ pedigree, his father Tee Martin is currently the wide receivers coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

“They are not really the same at all to be honest just the routes but with different terminology,” Rodgers said. “The concepts at the end of the day football is football it’s just learning the terminology and knowing where you need to be in the formation which is what makes it so complex and different from Clemson.”

The Packers kick off training camp at the end of July.