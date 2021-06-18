CFP 'kicking the tires' on 12-team playoff

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the management committee reviewed the proposal from the working group of a 12-team playoff and the process will continue to move forward.

The CFP management committee spent the last 24 hours in Chicago thoroughly examining the recommendation from the working group.

“We said this is the beginning,” Hancock said Friday to the media on the press conference call, including The Clemson Insider. “It is very much just the beginning, and it is very much the beginning of the process that will not be concluded before September.”

At next Tuesday’s board of managers meeting in Dallas, the management committee will ask the board to authorize the solicitation of feedback over the next few weeks and months with groups that are expected to include student-athletes, university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, and coaches to inform them about the details of the 12-team proposal, and also to begin feasibility assessments of any new format.

“There was talk about almost every aspect of the working groups proposal, including (adding more games),” Hancock said. “At the end of the day, the management committee just concluded that we have some important constituents that we have not heard from, and we need to.

“That will be part of the, and I will call it, kicking the tires as the management committee moves forward with the soliciting the opinion of folks.”

The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

Under the proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked No. 5 would host No. 12; team No. 6 would meet team No. 11; team No. 7 would play team No. 10; and team No. 8 would meet No. 9.) The quarterfinals, Playoff Semifinals and national championship game would be played at neutral sites.

