Clemson athlete enters transfer portal

Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson.

TCI was told on Friday that senior infielder Sam Hall has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to leave the Clemson baseball program.

Hall is the fourth player to leave the program and the third since the end of the season.

Hall started 24 games for the Tigers this season after injuries sustained in the preseason kept him off the field for the start of the year.

Hall had a career .242 batting average for Clemson with 50 RBIs and a .360 OBP.

He provided a boost for the team at the plate and in the field in the second half of the season.

