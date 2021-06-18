Clemson athlete enters transfer portal

Clemson athlete enters transfer portal

Baseball

Clemson athlete enters transfer portal

By June 18, 2021 1:45 pm

By |

Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson.

TCI was told on Friday that senior infielder Sam Hall has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to leave the Clemson baseball program.

Hall is the fourth player to leave the program and the third since the end of the season.

Hall started 24 games for the Tigers this season after injuries sustained in the preseason kept him off the field for the start of the year.

Hall had a career .242 batting average for Clemson with 50 RBIs and a .360 OBP.

He provided a boost for the team at the plate and in the field in the second half of the season.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Former Clemson wide receiver disagrees with an NFL Draft analyst’s opinion on who is the best route-runner in the 2022 draft class. Amari Rodgers, now with the Green Bay Packers, fired back on Twitter at the (…)

4hr

Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence had a cool moment on Thursday. Madden ’22 released its official trailer ahead of its pending launch. The trailer showed the No. 1 overall pick in his Jaguars uniform getting (…)

16hr

An NFL coach heaped on high praise for a former Clemson standout on Wednesday. Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins continues to be the topic of conversation following the Bengal’s mini camp this week. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home