Clemson picks up another major commitment

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from another one of its Elite Retreat visitors.

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. He was among the priority Clemson targets on hand for the program’s Elite Retreat recruiting event last weekend.

Pride (5-11, 175) lists around 30 total offers and chose Dabo Swinney’s program over the other schools in his top seven, which also included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.

Clemson extended an offer to Pride last August, and prior to attending the Elite Retreat, he was previously on campus for the spring game in April.

“It was good,” he told The Clemson Insider after the spring game visit. “I got to hang around a lot of recruits and a few commits, and we got to meet their families and interact with them and see how they liked the program and what made them go ‘All In’ and commit. That was pretty good.

“I got a feel of the atmosphere, with just the 18,000 or 17,000 people that were there just for the spring game. I enjoyed that, and I got a chance to actually be inside the stadium, which was really nice. I really liked that. I didn’t know the stadium was that big on the inside. And after, I got to hang out with a few players that I know on Clemson’s team. So, that was pretty cool.”

Pride has visited Clemson three times in all, as he also swung through for a self-guided tour of the campus on his way to Myrtle Beach for a 7-on-7 tournament earlier this year.

Pride, who has family in Greenville, took official visits to Ohio State and Oregon earlier this month. Auburn was scheduled to get a visit later this month but that trip will no longer take place.

Pride is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 10 cornerback by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 2 prospect in the state of Missouri and the No. 71 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Pride is Clemson’s second commitment in as many days following Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil’s pledge to the Tigers on Thursday. Like Pride, Covil attended last weekend’s Elite Retreat.

Pride becomes the seventh commitment in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining Covil, Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park three-star kicker Robert Gunn.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks