Former Tiger making an impact at the next level

Baseball

By June 18, 2021 3:47 pm

A former Clemson standout is making a major impact in his first season of minor league baseball.

Carson Spiers who played for the Tigers from 2017-20 and signed a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds after graduation.

Spiers earned High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance from June 7-13.

The right hander appeared twice in relief last week for the Dayton Dragons and pitched 7 1/3 innings allowing just one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts against 24 batters faced.

Spiers earned a win on Tuesday June 8 with six scoreless innings as the Dragons fought back from a 7-0 deficit to defeat Great Lakes 8-7.

Spiers is in the Reds organization and has already been promoted once this season after a red hot start with the Low-A Daytona Tortugas.

He is currently 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA in nine appearances and four starts this season.

