New cornerback commit a ‘great fit’ for Clemson

New cornerback commit a ‘great fit’ for Clemson

Recruiting

New cornerback commit a ‘great fit’ for Clemson

By June 18, 2021 7:04 pm

By |

Clemson secured its second verbal commitment in as many days from a member of the Class of 2022.

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star CB Toriano Pride pledged his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. Pride (5-11, 175) is the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in the ‘22 class, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Pride’s former head coach, Carl Reed, caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his former player’s decision. While Reed recently accepted the head position at De Smet Jesuit in St. Louis back in late May, he’s still very close with Pride.

“You’re getting the top corner in the country,” Reed said. “You’re getting a guy who’s ready to come in and compete at his position right away, as soon as he steps foot on campus.”

“I think it’s a great fit for both parties, which is what you’re looking for in recruiting,” he added.

Pride’s main recruiters were Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. From one Reed to another, Pride’s former high school coach saw first-hand just how good of a job Clemson did recruiting the Missouri cornerback.

“I was the one helping him throughout the process,” he said. “Mike Reed did a tremendous job recruiting [Pride], him and Coach Venables. He’s been liking Clemson for a while. He wanted to make sure that he was giving other schools that were recruiting him, an opportunity to come see their campus and visit with their staffs. But, Clemson has been the favorite for him throughout the whole process.”

Pride attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat last weekend, where the Tigers’ coaching staff laid out the orange carpet for some of the nation’s top prospects. It solidified for him, what he already knew.

“I think it sealed the deal for him,” Reed said of Pride’s time at the Elite Retreat. “He was already leaning that way, but then that just confirmed what he wanted to do anyway.”

Reed, personally, has seen Pride’s development as a young man and expounded on what the Tigers are getting in him from a character standpoint.

“He’s a great person, he’s an incredible leader and he’s going to fit very well into the culture that Coach Swinney has built over there,” Reed said.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Former Clemson quarterback did not get the news he wanted to hear on Friday. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he (…)

8hr

Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson. TCI was told on Friday that senior infielder Sam Hall has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to leave the (…)

8hr

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from another one of its Elite Retreat visitors. One of the nation’s top cornerbacks, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride, announced his commitment to (…)

9hr

Former Clemson wide receiver disagrees with an NFL Draft analyst’s opinion on who is the best route-runner in the 2022 draft class. Amari Rodgers, now with the Green Bay Packers, fired back on Twitter at the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home