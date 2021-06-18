New cornerback commit a ‘great fit’ for Clemson

Clemson secured its second verbal commitment in as many days from a member of the Class of 2022.

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star CB Toriano Pride pledged his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. Pride (5-11, 175) is the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in the ‘22 class, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Pride’s former head coach, Carl Reed, caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his former player’s decision. While Reed recently accepted the head position at De Smet Jesuit in St. Louis back in late May, he’s still very close with Pride.

“You’re getting the top corner in the country,” Reed said. “You’re getting a guy who’s ready to come in and compete at his position right away, as soon as he steps foot on campus.”

“I think it’s a great fit for both parties, which is what you’re looking for in recruiting,” he added.

Pride’s main recruiters were Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. From one Reed to another, Pride’s former high school coach saw first-hand just how good of a job Clemson did recruiting the Missouri cornerback.

“I was the one helping him throughout the process,” he said. “Mike Reed did a tremendous job recruiting [Pride], him and Coach Venables. He’s been liking Clemson for a while. He wanted to make sure that he was giving other schools that were recruiting him, an opportunity to come see their campus and visit with their staffs. But, Clemson has been the favorite for him throughout the whole process.”

Pride attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat last weekend, where the Tigers’ coaching staff laid out the orange carpet for some of the nation’s top prospects. It solidified for him, what he already knew.

“I think it sealed the deal for him,” Reed said of Pride’s time at the Elite Retreat. “He was already leaning that way, but then that just confirmed what he wanted to do anyway.”

Reed, personally, has seen Pride’s development as a young man and expounded on what the Tigers are getting in him from a character standpoint.

“He’s a great person, he’s an incredible leader and he’s going to fit very well into the culture that Coach Swinney has built over there,” Reed said.