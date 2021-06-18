Watson saga far from over

Former Clemson quarterback did not get the news he wanted to hear on Friday.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he does not plan to settle “anytime soon.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, commented on his social media account via Instagram that he does not plan to settle the lawsuits anytime soon.

“In response to the many queries we’ve received about the Deshaun Watson case,” Buzbee said on Instagram, via Pro Football Talk. “I typically don’t respond to individual press calls, because it’s easier for me to make one statement here. As I’ve said: There will not be a settlement, at least anytime soon. I have my best people on the case. That should tell you a lot about our intentions. Lawsuits are all about the work in the trenches. My 17 lawyers, under my supervision, are doing the legal grunt work it takes to prepare the cases for trial and another win. I’ve been doing this for many years, and, as the Texas Bar knows, I have rarely lost. And, these are very important cases — these women matter!! — and our team is doing what it takes in discovery and prep to try these cases to a jury. The press folks say we’ve gone ‘quiet,’ but the truth is we made clear early on that we wouldn’t try these cases in the press and now are doing the important work required for our clients to try these cases to a jury. It’s a lot of work! I would also point out that on a daily basis our firm proudly handles cases for people who have lost loved ones, for people burned beyond recognition, for workers who have had their lives ruined, for people hurt, for people discriminated against, for people wronged, and for people defrauded. Our firm will keep doing that. Thanks for your interest! Stand by.”

