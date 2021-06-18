What can Clemson fans expect on Game Days this fall?

Even with the pandemic last year, Clemson fans still showed their support for the Tigers.

No one has ever questioned Clemson fans’ loyalty to their Tigers. It has been second to none for decades, and that was again proven last season.

Though Clemson was allowed to fill just 24 percent of Memorial Stadium, which turned out to be around 18,000 fans for the six home games, Clemson fans used every one of those tickets. The Tigers led the ACC in attendance once again and it seems it will do so again in 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic finally coming to an end, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich expects football game days at Clemson this fall to be back like they were prior to the pandemic, tailgating as far as the eye can see and a packed Memorial Stadium.

“We are at a great spot,” Radakovich said on the Packer & Durham Show on Thursday. “We are at 96-percent renewal. We can only sell about 59,000 season tickets, we are about at 56,500, maybe a little closer to 57,000. So, we are in an incredible spot right now.”

The Clemson athletic director says they are looking at full capacity for Death Valley this coming fall.

“We are looking at full capacity. We are looking for tailgating. We are looking for all the things that make a Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina a special football Saturday,” Radakovich said. “We are looking forward to doing that again. This is a testament to our fans. We had so many people that stayed with us from a donation perspective (during the pandemic).

“Last year, we were only allowed to have 23 or 24 percent, so the 18,000 that were able to be in the stadium really made a big difference for us. And, we again, want to thank the fans that we have and the home field advantage that we have will continue to exist.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!