12-team playoff will benefit, but could hurt student-athletes

As the College Football Playoff Management Committee continues its meeting in Chicago about the proposed 12-team playoff, a former selection committee member was on the Packer & Durham Show Thursday talking about the new proposal and what it could mean for college football, the student-athletes, and the selection committee itself.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the best thing about the new format are the opportunities it brings to the players. However, there is a Catch-22.

“There are more opportunities for student-athletes to participate, but I think we have to be really careful as we look at the student-athlete and the time and effort they are putting into the sport,” he said. “Certainly, part of the process was to get more teams to participate in the college football playoff and broadening its reach, that was accomplished.”

Radakovich was impressed with the fact that no one, outside the sub-committee talking about expansion, was even aware these talks were taking place and that a 12-team proposal was going to be recommended.

“I thought the idea that this was done over two years with those four individuals, that was fantastic that no one really got a sniff of it until the time when they thought the cake was fully baked,” he said. “Now it will be the next part of the process, which is the evaluation, the logistics. All of those things are incredibly important as we come to a conclusion, which hopefully will happen this fall.”

Being that he was once a part of the CFP selection committee from 2014-’17, Radakovich was asked if the new process of choosing eight more teams will be more difficult for the selection committee than it has been when choosing just four.

“They are going from choosing four to six, because six will be conference champions. I think it is just a little bit further,” the Clemson athletic director said. “Right now, conference championships are important, but they are not automatic. But now that we have six automatic berths put into the twelve. The College Football Playoff Committee certainly has to continue to rank them and that is important, but really their selections are the other six at-large bids.

“So, will it be a little bit of a different dynamic? It could be, but I do not think it will be that big of a lift to be able to move, from a committee perspective, from four to 12.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!