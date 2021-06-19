Big Georgia DL enjoys Clemson visit

A big defensive line prospect from the Peach State made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week.

Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Alexander Cunningham was on campus Wednesday.

A rising sophomore in the class of 2024, Cunningham stands at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, and already holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Southern Cal and UCF.

Cunningham took to Twitter about his visit to Clemson and posted a picture of him with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks