Clemson ‘just felt like home’ for new in-state commit

Just a couple of days after receiving an offer from Clemson, Nathan Hall knew in his heart that it’s the place he wants to call his college home.

So on Friday, the standout in-state prospect from Lexington (S.C.) High School gave his verbal commitment to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program while on campus for a visit.

“Coach Lee seemed thrilled,” Hall told The Clemson Insider. “He got up, gave me a big hug, and said he was so excited to have me. This reassured me even more that I had made the right decision.”

Clemson extended an offer to Hall, the SCBCA Class 5A Player of the Year, on Wednesday.

The rising senior and class of 2022 recruit also had offers from North Greenville and Liberty but said committing to Clemson “just felt like the right thing to do.”

“Coach Lee was very supportive of me and saw me as a big part of the program,” Hall added. “It also just felt like home. I loved everything about the environment, the facilities and the campus!”

This past season, Hall hit .532 with three home runs, nine doubles and 21 runs batted in. He can play in the infield or the outfield, and the Tigers believe his bat will play at the next level regardless of where he lines up in the field.

“Coach Lee said he viewed me as an elite hitter that could be hitting in the lineup pretty early, given that I earn the spot and work for it,” Hall said. “I see myself as a calm and collected player that has the ability to drive pitches to all parts of the field consistently. I take pride in being able to be on time with every pitch, recognizing it and doing damage with it.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks