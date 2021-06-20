5-star, nation's No. 1 WR comments on new Clemson offer

Recruiting

On Sunday, Clemson extended an offer to Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star wide receiver Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph.

Joseph is just the second receiver in the 2023 class to earn an offer from the Tigers, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss.

Inniss — the nation’s top-ranked receiver in the 2023 class — commented on Joseph’s Twitter post announcing the offer, including orange and purple heart emojis in his tweet:

Inniss (6-1, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 10 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by 247Sports, while the same service considers Joseph the No. 167 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

