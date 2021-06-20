Lawrence to the rescue for groom

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence came to the rescue to help out a Jaguars fan on Twitter.

Logan Nugent apparently wanted to hang a Lawrence jersey in the living room of his first house with his fiancé. Obviously his wife to be told him not to do it but gave him permission to do it under one circumstance.

She told Nugent that if Lawrence acknowledged him on Twitter it was fair game.

Lawrence responded to the Tweet on Thursday saying, “HANG EM’ UP!”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks