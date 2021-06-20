Leaving Columbia for Clemson ‘wasn’t hard at all’ for new in-state commit

Brent Gibbs has long been on the recruiting radar of the Clemson baseball program and head coach Monte Lee. But because of the pandemic and coinciding NCAA dead period, Lee hadn’t had a chance to see the class of 2023 middle infielder in person.

However, that changed recently as the dead period was lifted June 1 and Lee was able to get out on the road to watch Gibbs compete. Lee liked what he saw, so he extended an offer to Gibbs, and the rest is history as Gibbs gave his verbal commitment to Lee and the Tigers this weekend.

“I have been talking with Coach Lee for the past year and developed a great relationship with him,” Gibbs told The Clemson Insider. “He was finally able to come watch me play. Unfortunately we lost that game, but on the way home, my coach said I should give Coach Lee a call the next morning. I called him and he told me he enjoyed watching me play, liked some of the skills I displayed. He offered me a spot on the team.

“I wanted to say yes right away but I told him I needed to talk it over with my parents. So, I talked it over with my parents, we thought about it and that evening I called Coach Lee and told him I wanted to be a Tiger.”

A rising junior from Spring Valley High School in Columbia, S.C., Gibbs says the decision to leave home and not go to South Carolina for college but instead head to Clemson was not a difficult one for him.

“Wasn’t hard at all,” he said. “You go where you feel wanted.”

A few things about Clemson made the Tigers stand out to Gibbs and made him want to be a Tiger.

“Great feel with Coach Lee, the facilities,” he said, “and the orange and purple looks good on me.”

Along with Gibbs, Lee and the Tigers picked up a commitment from another in-state prospect, Lexington (S.C.) High School 2022 infielder/outfielder Nathan Hall, this weekend.

