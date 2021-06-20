NFL MVP hypes up former Tiger

Football

By June 20, 2021 1:59 pm

The Baltimore Ravens’ mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday featured a glimpse at what could be a great connection for the team this season.

Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason, hauled in an impressive deep ball of 50-plus yards from Jackson.

The two haven’t wasted any time building chemistry since Watkins joined the team in March, and Jackson is certainly enjoying having a new weapon like Watkins to throw to.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, it is fun,” Jackson told reporters. “A big receiver, nice target, fast guy … Sammy is going to make our job a lot easier, open one side of the field up more with his deep-ball ability and his shifty route running. He’s a great receiver. I just can’t wait till we start going, for real.”

