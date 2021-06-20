Peach State DL says Clemson will 'always hold interest' for him

Clemson had a member of the Class of 2024 on campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday.

Johns Creek (Ga.) strongside defensive end Alexander Cunningham was on Clemson’s campus and was accompanied by defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Cunningham (6-6, 265) got his first taste of Clemson as the Tigers began to recruit the rising sophomore, who already holds offers from Power 5 programs like Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and USC.

“I liked the visit,” Cunningham told The Clemson Insider. “It’s just the fact that we were at Clemson that drew me in so much.”

The history of the program was more than enough to pique Cunningham’s interest. While his recruitment is just taking off, he made it pretty clear that Clemson could be in the mix until the very end.

Obviously, Dabo Swinney and staff have yet to officially extend Cunningham an offer, as they’ll need to see him a couple of more times in person before doing so.

“Clemson is one of those schools that’ll always hold interest along the lines of my recruitment,” he said.

Cunningham didn’t necessarily receive a lot of feedback from Bates and Hall, but they have been keeping in constant contact as they start building the foundation of a relationship with the big Georgia defensive end.

“I talked to Coach Bates and Coach Hall and they were both really cool to talk to,” Cunningham said. “As of now, I’d say it’s a pretty good relationship with Coach Hall and Coach Bates.”