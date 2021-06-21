Could Watson be off the field until 2023?

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans would both like to get resolution to his situation as soon as possible. Could the former Tiger miss the entire 2022 season?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may not be seeing the field until at least 2023, Ben Maller of Fox Sports predicted on Monday.

This comes after Watson’s Lawyer, Rusty Hardin, told KPRC-TV Houston on Thursday that the NFL had yet to interview Watson in regards to the civil lawsuit pending against him involving 22 women accusing the Texans quarterback of sexual assault.