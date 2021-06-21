Former Clemson standout continues to dominate

A Clemson standout now in the Atlanta Braves organization continues to dominate on the mound in the minor leagues this season.

Former Tiger righthanded pitcher Spencer Strider allowed only one run, one hit and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings Friday night for the Rome Braves, Atlanta’s High-A affiliate.

Following another strong performance, Strider now owns a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 30.0 innings pitched this season, during which he has a 56-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opponents have only mustered 15 hits off Strider to the tune of a .144 opponents’ batting average.

Strider is ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Braves organization, according to MLB.com.

⬆️6️⃣ ABSOLUTE GAS FROM @SpencerSTRIDer 🔥🔥🔥 The @ClemsonBaseball product has struck out TWELVE in six innings, and has surrendered just one run on one walk and one hit. We move to the home-half of the sixth looking to add to our lead. Rome 4 | Bowling Green 1 pic.twitter.com/aUib6s0Sgl — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) June 19, 2021

