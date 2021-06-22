2024 QB McCravy: Clemson will always be high on list

Clemson had an opportunity to take a look at some young, up-and-coming quarterback prospects across multiple sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp.

From rising eighth-12th graders, Clemson saw gunslingers from all over the country, including Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillsgrove 2024 QB Chase McCravy.

McCravy (6-0, 180) may be ranked yet, but he’s made the rounds this summer and continues to make a name for himself within the camp circuit. His recruitment is only starting to just pick up, following his freshman season.

“It was really cool,” McCravy told The Clemson Insider regarding his visit. “There, the college is in the middle of a small town, which is cool. I really liked it. The camp was outside in the heat to see how we could handle it and keep working.”

While McCravy may not be a household name just yet, he got an opportunity to work closely with Clemson’s coaching staff, including Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who left him with important feedback and some pointers.

“The coaching staff was very helpful,” McCravy said. “Coach Street said I did good things that day and was happy I came out. Me and Coach Streeter have had some talks before and he was very helpful in telling me how the recruiting process goes and it helped a lot.”

In addition to Clemson, McCravy took visits to both Georgia and Wake Forest, but that it’s it for this summer. He’s going to continue to build a relationship with the Tigers’ coaching staff as they continue to keep their eyes on the 2024 Class from afar.

“Clemson stands next to the top schools in the country, so it’s always going to be high on anyone’s list,” McCravy added.

