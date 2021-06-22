ACC commissioner gives statement on Tuesday's CFP meeting

The College Football Playoff’s board of managers met on Tuesday in Dallas to explore more into the expansion of the playoff.

The CFP board authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices about expanding the playoff from four teams to 12. This will include many people on campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors.

The board will reconvene in September to discuss what they learned in this phase of the expansion process.