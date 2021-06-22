Clemson Football flex packs, single game tickets go on sale

Clemson has received 57,000 season ticket requests for the 2021 football season, with a 97 percent renewal rate.

Beginning Wednesday, a limited number of three-game Flex Packs for as little as $140 and single game tickets for as little as $45 will be made available.

For the Flex Pack, fans can select any combination of three home games, with savings of $10 off the price of each single game seat. Group rates will also be made available for groups larger than 15 people.

Tickets for the 2021 season are mobile, and Clemson is planning to have a full capacity of 81,500 in Memorial Stadium and the parking lots this season.

Visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800-Clemson to join us in Death Valley this fall.

TIMELINE:

June 23, 5 p.m.: Three-Game Flex Packs on sale to IPTAY members

June 25, 10 a.m.: Three-Game Flex Packs on sale to public

June 28, 5 p.m.: Single Game Tickets on sale to IPTAY members

June 30, 5 p.m.: Single Game Tickets on sale to public

June 30, 5 p.m.: Group Tickets on Sale

GAME INFORMATION

South Carolina State • Sat., Sept. 11 • 5 p.m.

First Responders Day, Land Grant Day

Single Game: $45

Flex Pack: $35

Georgia Tech • Sat., Sept. 18 • 3:30 p.m.

Family Weekend and Football Reunion Day

Single Game: $80

Flex Pack: $70

Boston College • Sat., Oct. 2 • Time TBA

Homecoming

Single Game: $80

Flex Pack: $70

Florida State • Sat., Oct. 30 • Time TBA

IPTAY Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Single Game: $90

Flex Pack: $80

UCONN • Sat., Nov. 13 • Time TBA

Military Appreciation Day

Single Game: $45

Flex Pack: $35

Wake Forest • Sat., Nov. 20 • Time TBA

Senior Day and Hall of Fame Day

Single Game: $80

Flex Pack: $70

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

