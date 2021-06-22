Former Clemson standout earns promotion

After dominating in the lower levels of the minor leagues this season, a former Clemson standout has earned another promotion.

The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, announced Tuesday that former Tiger righthanded pitcher Spencer Strider has been promoted to the organization’s Double-A team, the Mississippi Braves.

In his first minor league season this year, Strider has a stellar 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 30.0 innings pitched, over which he has a 56-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opponents have only mustered 15 hits off Strider to the tune of a .144 opponents’ batting average.

Strider, the Braves’ No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, began the season pitching for the club’s Low-A affiliate, the Augusta GreenJackets, before being promoted to the Rome Braves.

🚨🚨 ROSTER MOVE 🚨🚨 Rome has announced a pair of roster moves ahead of today’s series opener at Aberdeen. RHP Spencer Strider has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi, while standout RHP Darius Vines comes to Rome from Low-A Augusta! pic.twitter.com/fTuDkz1Bga — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) June 22, 2021

