Rodgers receiving a lot of preseason hype

By Staff Reports | June 22, 2021 9:18 am ET

Former Clemson standout Amari Rodgers made waves in Green Bay throughout organized team activities and minicamp.

The Packers drafted Rodgers No. 85 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

PFF draft analyst Mike Renner said on Saturday that Rodgers in the second best receiver in Green Bay from the moment he was selected by the team.

“From Day 1 [Amari Rodgers] is their No. 2 WR” @PFF_Mike with the 2021 bold prediction 👀pic.twitter.com/GWHZIcFlIx — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2021

