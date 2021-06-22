Sunshine State standout adds Clemson offer

A standout prospect from the Sunshine State reported Tuesday afternoon that he has received an offer from Clemson.

Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep High School guard AJ Brown announced the offer on Twitter.

Brown (6-4, 185), a class of 2022 recruit, also has offers from Penn State, Alabama, USF, VCU and Temple among others on his double-digit offer list.

Last season, Brown averaged 14.3 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent at the free-throw line.

Brown helped lead Orlando Christian Prep to the FHSAA state championship in March, pacing OCP in scoring with 18 points.

