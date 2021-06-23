Former national champions' son signs with Clemson

The Clemson Track and Field program announced the signing of Virginia Tech transfer Cameron Rose to its men’s team early on Tuesday morning.

Rose will arrive in Clemson following one full season of competition in Blacksburg which saw him etch his name into the Hokies’ record book across seven events. Cameron is the son of Anthony Rose, who played as a defensive back on Clemson’s 1981 Football National Championship team.

Cameron Rose is set to join Clemson’s men’s track and field team following an excellent freshman season as part of Virginia Tech’s program. Rose will arrive in Clemson after setting seven top-10 all-time marks as a Hokie.

Indoors, Rose ranks second all-time in the 300 meters, fifth all-time for the 200m, and sixth all-time at 60m. Outdoors, Rose ranks sixth all-time at 100m and seventh all-time at 200m, along with being a part of the second-fastest 4x100m and 4x400m relays in Virginia Tech history.

The newest Tiger helped the Hokies qualify for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 4x400m. He contested the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay during the 2021 NCAA Preliminary East Region meet. Rose was crucial in the Hokies victory in the 4x400m relay during the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships and was responsible for 9.5 points during the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championship.

He made his collegiate debut at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Jan. 15-16, 2021, and earned his first collegiate victory during the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite by running 21.15 in the 200m.

Prior to arriving in Blacksburg, Rose was named the 2020 Gatorade North Carolina Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, and will arrive at Clemson with collegiate bests of 6.74 for 60m, 10.36 for 100m, 20.87 for 200m, and 33.01 for 300m.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

