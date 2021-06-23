Power 5 commissioner says ‘temper expectations’ on CFP expansion

It seems talk on expanding the College Football Playoff is beginning to lose some steam, at least that is the way ESPN reporter Heather Dinich reported it on ESPN’s Get Up Show Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the CFP board authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices about expanding the playoff from four teams to 12. This will include many people on campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors.

They also want to discuss the proposal with the bowls, primarily the Orange, Rose, Sugar, Peach, Fiesta and Cotton Bowls, and their broadcast partners at ESPN, and have them consult in the feasibility of the 12-team proposal.

Dinich reported there are some areas of concerns from the board and commissioners and presidents are cautioning everyone that expansion might not take place until after the original 12-year contract runs out after the 2025 football season.

“Everyone in that room is cautioning that this might not happen before the end of the 12-year agreement and that goes back to the contract that I just talked about,” Dinich said. “I asked SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey yesterday if he thinks it could happen and he said, ‘I would temper my expectations. We have an opportunity here to do some more digging.’

“Never say never, obviously, but they are split in the room. There are people who think it can be done. West Virginia President Gordon Gee walked out and said, ‘If we can figure this thing out, let’s get it going.’ But there are others that are not so sure it can get unwound. There were attorneys in the room, yesterday, because there are a lot of league issues to work around here with those contracts.”

The current CFP format is about to enter its eighth season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!