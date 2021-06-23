Standout OL has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

Clemson played host Tuesday to a standout offensive lineman from the state of Connecticut.

The Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) class of 2023 offensive tackle Charlie Symonds made a visit to Tiger Town and took to Twitter afterward to thank offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive line analyst Thomas Austin for showing him around:

Symonds, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound rising junior, has offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.

Symonds has also been to North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Vanderbilt this month.

