4-star lineman would love to suit up for Caldwell

Clemson has been host to some of the best prospects in the country this summer.

That includes West Bloomfield (MI.) 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring, who is the nation’s No. 4 ranked interior offensive lineman for the ‘23 class, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Herring, who has been all over the country this summer, was able to take in Clemson as a participant at Dabo Swinney Camp back on June 5. He’s received great interest from both Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive analyst Thomas Austin, so he and his family made their way down south.

“It was a really good experience,” Herring told The Clemson Insider, “the coaching staff, Coach Caldwell and Coach Thomas Austin. I really enjoyed my time there. The atmosphere and the family environment there was absolutely great and just how the coaching staff treated me and my family when we were visiting down at Clemson.

The highlight of Herring’s experience was getting to be coached up by a legendary offensive line coach, he added.

Caldwell took Herring and his family around for a visit and took them on a facility tour. Herring was very impressed with how Clemson treated him and his family like they were their own, he said.

“Coach Caldwell has been in the coaching world for a long time and view him as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football,” Herring added. “Coach Caldwell, he’s a very funny guy, a very big personality. But, when it comes down to football, he’s one of the best in college football, I’d say when it comes down to just technique and the little things that can make you a great lineman at the next level.”

After his camp performance, Herring received some quality feedback from both Caldwell and Austin.

“They said they were really impressed with my performance at the camp and that we were gonna stay in touch,” he said. “They told me that the process at Clemson is different than everybody else’s, so just stay patient.”

Since camping at Clemson, Herring has talked with both Caldwell and Austin. He tries to get in touch with them every week, continuing to build that relationship.

“I would say they’re very high on the list,” Herring said of where Clemson stands in his current recruitment. “They really have a big interest in me going there and after the visit, I feel like they’re gonna be top of the list through my recruitment.”

Herring added that Clemson would be even higher on his list once he does get that offer, but in the meantime, he’s staying patient since he’s now familiar with how the Tigers operate.

While many recruiting services consider the Michigan native to be a University of Michigan lean, Herring is keeping his options open.

“I’m open to going to any school around the country,” he said.

So what would a school exactly be getting in a big-time offensive lineman like Herring?

“I’m a guy that’s gonna bring a lot of energy on the football field,” I’m gonna play with a lot of technique,” he added. “My intensity and my technique are two big parts of my game, my feet also. Those are three big parts of my game that really shape my game.”

Clemson views Herring as an offensive guard at the next level. Herring plays tackle at the high school level, but when goes to these camps, he plays tackle, guard and sometimes the center position, to show off his positional versatility.

Herring believes that having that positional flexibility will set him up for success at the next level, he said.

Being a Class of 2023 recruit, Herring still has a lot of time to sit down, weigh his options and make that decision. When it’s time to make that decision, Herring just wants to find a program where both he and his family see him being comfortable for the next 4-5 years through the process. Herring wants to go into Pre-med, so he’s looking for a school that will fit his skills both football-wise and academically.

Herring is done making visits for the summer, as he’s already made his rounds throughout the country. In addition to Clemson, Herring has been to Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia Tech and LSU.

“It’s been a great experience getting to see the coaches face-to-face instead of FaceTime or Zoom,” Herring said. “Just being on campus and seeing the atmosphere for myself, it’s different hearing it from the coaching staff. When you see it in person, it’s actually a whole different experience than I even thought.

