Clemson gets a new assistant coach

Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced Thursday the hiring of Priscilla Edwards as the staff’s newest assistant coach.

Edwards comes to Clemson after finishing her fifth season at Providence College as Associate Head Coach of the women’s basketball program in 2020-21.

Prior to her time at Providence, Edwards spent three years as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2012-15). During her time with the Red Storm, she helped to develop and mentor four WNBA Draft selections, including Nadirah McKenith and Shenneika Smith, who were the first such selections in program history in 2013. She also assisted with signing the Red Storm’s 12th-ranked recruiting class in 2014.

Additionally, St. John’s advanced to the post season during each of Edwards’ three seasons with the program, including two 20-win seasons. In 2014-15, St. John’s finished the year with a 23-11 record and earned an invitation to the WNIT. The Red Storm followed with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015.

She began her career as the Director of Basketball Operations at St. Bonaventure in 2009 and was elevated to assistant coach in 2010. During her time in Olean, Edwards helped guide the Bonnies to the regular-season Atlantic 10 crown and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2012. That year, St. Bonaventure finished with a 31-4 overall record and a perfect 14-0 mark in the A-10. She also played a role in mentoring and developing two All-Atlantic 10 First-Team selections while with the Bonnies.

In 2015, Edwards founded PE Basketball Skill Training and Development. With PE Basketball, Priscilla oversaw and directed training of athletes of all levels, including the NBA, WNBA and top European Leagues. PE Basketball also provided off-court development in the form of workshops with student athletes, covering strength and conditioning and nutrition. Eswards also has worked with the NBA youth initiative Jr. NBA as a lead skills clinician.

Edwards graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2008 and enjoyed an impressive playing career. A four-year letter winner for the Bonnies, she concluded her career as part of the 2008-09 squad that won a then-program record 23 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. She finished her career with 881 points, 448 rebounds and 354 assists.

