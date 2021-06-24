Good news for Clemson's depth at QB

Clemson is in need of depth at quarterback following Taisun Phommachanh’s Achilles injury in the spring game.

We wanted to pass along good news for the Tigers regarding that, as The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Bubba Chandler arrived to campus today as expected.

TCI also confirmed that Will Taylor moved in at Clemson today, as we said would be the case in The Insider Report on Monday.

Today is the scheduled move-in day for the remaining members of Clemson’s 2021 signing class.

Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 983 yards and nine more scores at North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.). A pitcher and shortstop on the baseball field, Chandler struck out 16 in seven innings while hitting .435 during his pandemic-shorted season in the spring of 2020.

Taylor, meanwhile, passed for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 10 games as a senior in 2020 while leading Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) to the 5A state title. His junior baseball season in the spring of 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he batted .432 for Ben Lippen (Columbia, S.C.) as a sophomore the previous spring.

Chandler has been in the top 10 of a lot of mock drafts in recent weeks after another stellar season at North Oconee. Taylor has been mentioned as a top-30 prospect by some mock drafts as well.

For now, everything is positive with Chandler and Taylor. We will see what happens next month when the MLB Draft rolls around.

The MLB Draft begins on July 11.

