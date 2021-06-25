4-star Georgia RB 'ecstatic' to officially receive Clemson offer

Clemson has been busy with running backs in the Class of 2023 this week.

Especially Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic 2023 four-star RB Justice Haynes, who the tigers officially offered on Thursday.

Haynes caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his new offer.

“It means a lot,” Haynes said of receiving an offer from the Tigers. “Clemson is a prestigious school, they do things differently around there. Like I said, yes, it’s one of my dream schools, for them to offer me, it means a lot.”

Haynes called Clemson’s running backs coach, C.J. Spiller, who asked that Haynes also put his parents on the phone. The two-sport athlete was actually between baseball games when Spiller lauded Haynes’ patience before officially offering him.

Spiller told Haynes that he’d been patient and he feels like that the Georgia running back was “ready.” So, Spiller wanted to extend an offer on behalf of Clemson’s offensive coaching staff and Dabo Swinney.

Haynes’s reaction?

“It was a true blessing,” he said. “It put a smile on my face. I was ecstatic. It was amazing.”

Over the past three weeks, since Haynes took an unofficial visit, he had just been staying in contact with Spiller. They were beginning to get to know each other more while building the foundation of a solid relationship.

“Coach Spiller expressed to me how they tend to do things,” Haynes said. “They want to get to know you first and when they feel like they have a good enough relationship with you. Clemson builds a relationship and then offers a guy and sees how committed you actually are.

Clemson likes Haynes’s all-around game, but more importantly, how he can be deployed as a versatile weapon out of the backfield.

“Another thing that they love is my character,” he added. “They’re big on character at Clemson. They don’t care who you are. If you don’t have good character, good grades, you don’t fit into their culture. If you’re not all-in with them, they don’t care who you are, they won’t take you or they won’t accept you into their school.”

Haynes wouldn’t compare himself to anyone, but if he had to model his game after some current successful running backs in the NFL, he’d say both Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara.

Haynes is a team-first player, who can do it all, much akin to Travis Etienne out of the backfield. He said he would consider himself as an all-around, versatile back.

In addition to Clemson, Haynes has been to Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU and Georgia Tech. Haynes will be back in Georgia this Saturday.

Swinney jokingly told Haynes back on June 1 that he wanted to hold off the Bulldogs because of how much he likes the talented back. Three weeks later, he came in with an offer, on behalf of Spiller.

“They still stand really high in my recruitment, definitely,” Haynes said. “Clemson’s definitely up there and I’m highly considering them.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!