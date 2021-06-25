Clemson target announces decision date

A four-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 is ready to reveal his college decision.

One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets who was on campus earlier this month — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jihaad Campbell — announced on Twitter that he will make his commitment at 4 p.m. this Sunday.

Campbell (6-3, 215) made an unofficial visit to Clemson the second week of June. He also traveled to Clemson with his mother last October to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College at Death Valley.

In March, Campbell narrowed down his list of more than 30 scholarship offers when he dropped a top eight featuring Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Campbell is ranked as the No. 5 edge defender and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Campbell played his first three years of high school at Timber Creek in Erial, N.J., before transferring to IMG Academy in January.

I will be announcing my commitment on Sunday @4pm — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) June 25, 2021

