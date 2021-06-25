Former Clemson WR has his new NFL coach 'very excited'

After signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins has already endeared himself to his new head coach.

Speaking to reporters recently, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had glowing words for Watkins, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

“I’ve seen that work ethic, that mindset, and I’ve seen that steady, physical growth,” Harbaugh said of Watkins, via Ravens Wire. “He’s a veteran player, so he knows how to kind of pace himself up into the season, and you can see him doing that. You guys saw it today, right? So, that’s what you look for in a guy like that. He’s right on schedule. He and Lamar [Jackson] are getting into the groove a little bit, too. So, I’m very happy with Sammy [Watkins]. I’m very excited about him.”

Watkins spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs following a year with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The former Clemson All-American played the first three years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills from 2014-16 after being selected by the franchise with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

In seven seasons in the league, Watkins has accumulated 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Watkins has appeared in multiple Super Bowls and won the Big Game with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019-20 season.

