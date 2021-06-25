Former Tigers pose together in new uniform

After wearing Clemson orange together for the past three seasons, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are again sporting the same uniform but for a different team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ two first-round picks recently posed in uniform together for the first time as Jaguars for Panini.

You can check out photos of the former Clemson quarterback and running back in their Jags uniform here: link.

–Photo courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars

