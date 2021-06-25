Former Tigers pose together in new uniform

Former Tigers pose together in new uniform

Football

Former Tigers pose together in new uniform

By June 25, 2021 2:50 pm

By |

After wearing Clemson orange together for the past three seasons, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are again sporting the same uniform but for a different team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ two first-round picks recently posed in uniform together for the first time as Jaguars for Panini.

You can check out photos of the former Clemson quarterback and running back in their Jags uniform here: link.

–Photo courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Former two-time All-American Joey Maxon has been named assistant coach for the Clemson men’s golf program. Head Coach Jordan Byrd, who had served in a similar position under Larry Penley for the previous 17 (…)

3hr

Earlier this week, Xavier Thomas reported on one of his Instagram stories that it felt great to be back to his old self again. The Clemson defensive end indicated he is fully healthy, and it appears he (…)

17hr

Though the rest of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is moving in on Thursday, the 12 freshmen who enrolled at Clemson back in January really made an impression on Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff this (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home