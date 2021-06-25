New 5-star Clemson target looks good in orange

Clemson’s newest five-star target took to social media Friday night following his unofficial visit with the Tigers.

The nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior High School five-star Richard Young, posted pictures from the visit of him in a Clemson uniform.

Young (6-0, 190) is the latest 2023 prospect to receive an offer from Clemson after picking up the offer while on campus.

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Young rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

