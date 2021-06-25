New 5-star Clemson target looks good in orange

Clemson’s newest five-star target took to social media Friday night following his unofficial visit with the Tigers.

The nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior High School five-star Richard Young, posted pictures from the visit of him in a Clemson uniform.

Young (6-0, 190) is the latest 2023 prospect to receive an offer from Clemson after picking up the offer while on campus.

Unofficial visit at Clemson 🐅🟠🟣!!! pic.twitter.com/UQd6e8wIUV — Richard Young (@richard39495691) June 26, 2021

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Young rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks