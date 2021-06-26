Caldwell 'really impressed' with 2023 Tennessee OL

Clemson’s recruiting footprint has found its way to Tennessee.

But what brought Chattanooga (TN.) Baylor School 2023 IOL Brycen Sanders to Dabo Swinney Camp was Tigers legendary offensive line coach — Robbie Caldwell.

“It went really well,” Sanders told The Clemson Insider, regarding his visit. “We went the night before and we met with Coach Caldwell. We went on a visit through the whole indoor facility and some of the campus. I was really impressed with the indoor facilities and how much they tailor to the students.”

Sanders continues to build an important relationship with Caldwell in a short amount of time.

“We talked a couple of times before I camped and went up and visit,” he said. “After camp, I just really impressed him. He got to coach me a lot, which just helped build a relationship even more. We’re just gonna continue talking after the camp and right now.”

Caldwell was really impressed with how well Sanders moved, he really likes what the Tennesee offensive lineman brings to the table. Caldwell told Sanders that after Clemson’s summer practices, that he’s going to evaluate their positions of needs and start handing out offers.

“Clemson will definitely be a top school of mine,” Sanders said. “They are competing every year for the National Championship, they’re sending players up to the league and they have one of the best coaching staffs. If they offer me, they’ll definitely be at the top.”

It would mean a lot for Sanders to be able to play for a legendary coach like Caldwell.

“Everyone in college football looks up to a few schools and Clemson is one of those schools,” he said. “Everyone wants to play for them. Everyone wants to win and at Clemson, they win.”

Sanders is fortunate enough to be coached by his father, Gary, who’s the offensive line coach at his high school. The elder Sanders was a standout offensive lineman at Middle Tennesee State from 1999-2003.

While Sanders plays tackle at the high school level, most teams view him as someone who can be pushed inside and play guard. He has the positional flexibility to play all across the line at the next level.

“I would describe myself as a very aggressive player,” Sanders said, “I’m very smart too. I watch a lot of film because my dad’s a coach, so I’ve been around the game a long time. I just know a lot. I’m very aggressive, I’m quick on my feet. I don’t weigh 350, so I’m quicker than a lot of other people.”

Sanders is looking for a school that has a great coaching staff and has a family feel to its program, he added.

In addition to Clemson, Sanders has been on visits to Vanderbilt, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. He doesn’t have any other visits planned for the summer.

At the moment, Sanders holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!