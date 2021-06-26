Clemson in top group for 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

A five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class named Clemson among his top schools Saturday afternoon via social media.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School’s Brandon Inniss dropped a top 10 that featured the Tigers along with Southern Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and Miami.

Inniss, who lists close to 40 offers, received an offer from Clemson earlier this month after visiting campus and working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising junior is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 7 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Inniss recorded 28 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!