Clemson makes the cut for speedy 4-star Texas receiver

Clemson has made the latest cut for one of its wide receiver targets in the class of 2022.

One of the nation’s top wideouts, Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson, further narrowed down his recruitment on Saturday night when he released his top six schools – Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

Thompson (5-11, 165) previously had a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Thompson is one of only two uncommitted wide receivers in the 2022 class with a reported offer from Clemson to date, along with Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star Andre Greene Jr.

Thompson told The Clemson Insider earlier this year that he has formed a strong bond with Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Me and Coach Grisham text every day,” Thompson said. “Me and Coach Grisham have just been building a great relationship. He’s a really great coach and even a better person!”

Thompson has made visits to Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M since the dead period ended June 1. He is visiting Oregon this weekend.

Thompson is ranked as a top-100 national prospect regardless of position by Rivals (No. 45), ESPN (No. 91) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 87), the latter of which considers him the No. 11 wideout in the 2022 class.

A two-sport athlete who is also a track star, Thompson won the Texas 3A 200-meter title with a time of 21.27 seconds as a junior this spring, and also received a silver medal in the 100 meters (10.40).

On the gridiron, Thompson was a first-team all-state selection for the 3A classification by the Texas Sports Writers Association as a junior in 2020. He also earned first-team all-district honors at wide receiver and cornerback.

