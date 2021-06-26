Former Jaguar breaks down Etienne's game

From his speed and acceleration to his vision and power, not to mention his receiving skills, Travis Etienne can do it all as a running back.

In the Jacksonville Jaguars’ “Tale of the Tape” feature, former Jaguars defensive end and current Jags analyst Jeff Lageman breaks down the team’s new rookie running back:

