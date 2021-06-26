Former Jaguar breaks down Etienne's game

From his speed and acceleration to his vision and power, not to mention his receiving skills, Travis Etienne can do it all as a running back.
In the Jacksonville Jaguars’ “Tale of the Tape” feature, former Jaguars defensive end and current Jags analyst Jeff Lageman breaks down the team’s new rookie running back:
Vision. Acceleration. Power. @swaggy_t1 has it all!@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/hW6IvYqXLC
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 24, 2021
