Former Jaguar breaks down Etienne's game

Former Jaguar breaks down Etienne's game

Football

Former Jaguar breaks down Etienne's game

By June 26, 2021 10:00 am

By |

From his speed and acceleration to his vision and power, not to mention his receiving skills, Travis Etienne can do it all as a running back.

In the Jacksonville Jaguars’ “Tale of the Tape” feature, former Jaguars defensive end and current Jags analyst Jeff Lageman breaks down the team’s new rookie running back:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17hr

A four-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 is ready to reveal his college decision. One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets who was on campus earlier this month — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jihaad (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home