Meyer not penciling Lawrence as his starter just yet

It is just a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence is officially named the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but so far he officially has not been named the starter.

And that will not happen anytime soon, according to head coach Urban Meyer.

“He’s not ready yet, but he doesn’t have to be ready yet,” Meyer told Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Seriously. “We got a long training camp coming up. He’s probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would’ve thought, so which was a positive. One thing that we worked on — when we made a decision that Trevor was going to be our No. 1 pick, we went from the evaluation stage to the preparation stage. And that means that I want to see — I can’t remember the exact date, but we started installing the playbook with him well before the draft. So you can see the retention, he’s got a really good work ethic and he’s progressed very well.”

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past April. Everyone has just assumed the former Clemson star was automatically going to be the their starter.

