2022 Sunshine State standout could be 'huge piece' for Tigers

Clemson handed out multiple offers to Sunshine State prospects over the past week.

Two of the offers happened to be given to teammates.

Orlando (Fla.) Orlando Christian Prep 2022 three-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin officially received a Clemson offer on Thursday.

“I was really excited and happy to hear,” Lubin told The Clemson Insider. “One more added to my list. Clemson’s a really good basketball team and it’s a really good school as well. I was really excited when I got an offer from them.”

Tigers assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean FaceTimed with Lubin, talked with his high school coaches and expressed his utmost interest in the Florida native.

Then came the offer.

Reynolds Dean and the Tigers are seemingly all in on Lubin.

“He saw that I’m a very versatile player, especially for my height,” Lubin said. “ He hasn’t seen [many] people my size, my height can move as good as I can.”

Clemson was in attendance to see Orlando Christian Prep play last weekend in Georgia. The same tournament that enabled Lubin’s teammate, A.J. Brown, to also be offered by the Tigers.

So what would the Tigers be getting in a player like Lubin?

First off, he’s a leader, who comes from a culture of winning. He’s a mobile and very strong combo forward, who is a legit 6-8. Lubin has both inside and outside scoring ability. He also has decent length and can guard multiple positions.

“I say my strengths are as a slasher,” Lubin said when asked to describe his playstyle. “I like to get to the basket. I like to finish at the rim, stop and pop at the perimeter. I can also hit behind the line, make plays for others, floor general. I can play defense, [guard] 1-5 and keep my man in front of me. I’m also trying to be a vocal leader on the floor, just getting my team together.”

Lubin’s relationship with the Tigers only dates back to last week. They wanted to see him play in person first and Reynolds Dean has been keeping in constant contact with him since seeing Lubin star in the Georgia-based tournament last weekend.

Reynolds Dean talked about getting Lubin up for a visit in either July or August. Lubin would definitely like to get up there, he said.

While their relationship is still fresh, Reynolds Dean has offered Lubin some interesting insight from a recruiting perspective. He firmly believes that the combo forward could be one of the missing puzzle pieces for a Tigers team. It really made Lubin feel wanted.

“That’s one thing he pointed out when we talked on the phone, that I could be a really huge piece for their program and how I could fit well in their program,” Lubin said. “Really make a change, improve from there and can actually take them far. It’s interesting. He sees me as one of those pieces that I can actually help them build their team for how far they can go.”

Lubin is keeping his options wide open for the time being. Right now, in addition to Clemson, he holds offers from Florida, Alabama, Iowa State, USF, St. John’s and Virginia Tech.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!