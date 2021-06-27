2024 safety building 'great bond' with Venables

As Clemson sticks to its patient recruiting approach, that hasn’t prevented the Tigers from keeping an eye on prospects from the Class of 2024.

One, in particular, has caught the eye of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 safety Semaj Jackson often talks with Venables on the phone. He calls Venables weekly and the two have a great bond right now that will only get stronger over time, Jackson told The Clemson Insider.

Jackson was able to take in Clemson on an unofficial visit, in addition to participating in a session of Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was good,” Jackson said of his visit. “Locking down people in my grade. It was a good camp overall. The highlight was getting a tour of campus.”

Jackson also got the opportunity to do something that high school freshmen just don’t do.

Thanks to @CoachVenables for letting me experience the Clemson lifestyle🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/wx2V9JUUco — Semaj Jackson (@Nolimitmaj__) June 6, 2021

“It was really cool, I never thought I would do it so early in my high school career,” he said. “It was very shocking for me, like I said, I didn’t think I’d be able to try on the jersey and take pictures so early.”

Jackson’s been on three other visits this summer. He’s been to Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech and Elon, but nothing had compared to what he was able to experience at Clemson.

“Clemson’s a really good program,” Jackson said. “I’m keeping my eyes open, but they’re at the top of the list right now.”

The young safety has some time before his recruitment starts to heat up, but he already holds offers from Jackson State, Syracuse, Penn State and Pitt.

“I am a great impact on the field and wherever you need me, I’ll be,” he said when asked to describe his playstyle.

At the next level, albeit Jackson still has some time before he makes his decision, he’s looking at relationships with the coaches and potentially getting on the field early, in hopes that he can play and show off his talents, he added.

