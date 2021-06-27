Clemson staffer takes on big challenge this weekend

A member of Dabo Swinney’s staff is taking on a big challenge this weekend.

Former NFL quarterback and current Clemson senior offensive assistant J.P. Losman will participate in his first Ironman race on Sunday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

According to The Spokesman-Review, former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he will be keeping up with Losman’s endeavor, while Swinney wished his staffer good luck ahead of the competition — which involves a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile run.

“I’m ready for the next challenge,” Losman said, per The Spokesman-Review. “Coach Swinney says that our dreams have to be bigger than our memories, so I’ve been dreaming big.”

The 40-year-old Losman is 6-foot-3 and weighs around 195 pounds, the leanest he has been since college according to the article.

A fifth-year assistant at Clemson, Losman was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He appeared in 45 NFL regular-season games with 33 starts over eights seasons with the Bills, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

