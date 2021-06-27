ESPN Analyst: Not so fast on Heels being Clemson's challenger

Football

By June 27, 2021 6:16 pm

It seems as if most people this year expect North Carolina to be Clemson’s biggest challenge to a seventh straight ACC Championship.

But no so fast, according to Miami head coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes’ coach told ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Friday this year’s team is his oldest and most experienced and they appear to be better up front.

Athlon Sports predicted Miami to finish second in the Coastal behind the Tar Heels. They have the ‘Canes going 9-3 overall with a 6-2 mark in the ACC. They also listed the Hurricanes No. 14 in its preseason poll.

Clemson, who is ranked No. 2 in Athlons Sports’ Preseason Poll, is the overwhelming favorite to win a seven consecutive ACC Championship.

