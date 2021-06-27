Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with the Clemson Football team.

TCI was told Herbstreit opted to step away from football. We were told he is going to pursue other interests, quite possibly a career in creative media. From what a source told us, he is still enrolled at Clemson.

Herbstreit is the twin bother of Tye Herbstreit, who plays wide receiver for the Tigers. They both are the sons of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Jake Herbstreit was a walk-on who appeared in four games while redshirting in 2019. In 2020, he served in a scout team role but did not appear in game action.

In 2019, he made his Clemson debut vs. Charlotte, actually appearing at wide receiver instead of cornerback in the contest. Herbstreit played on special teams vs. Boston College, Wofford and Wake Forest. He was an ACC Honor Roll selection that season.