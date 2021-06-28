2023 New Jersey prospect picks up Clemson offer

By Staff Reports | June 28, 2021 9:16 pm ET

A class of 2023 recruit, originally from the state of Florida, reported an offer from Clemson on Monday evening via social media.

Clemson men’s basketball has handed out its latest offer to The Patrick School (Hillside, New Jersey) wing Scotty Middleton.

Excited and Blessed to announce Ive picked up an offer from Clemson University🙏🏽🧡 pic.twitter.com/fqmkXoN5Kt — Scotty Middleton (@ScottyMiddleto9) June 28, 2021

Middleton (6-6, 180) also holds offers from Bryant, DePaul, Kansas State, UConn, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

A Miami native, Middleton recently transferred from Columbus High School to the Patrick School.