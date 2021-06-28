Analyst predicts Clemson-UGA will be 'epic'

A team of college football reporters and analysts weighed in on which matchup they think will make for the game of the year this upcoming season.

CBS Sports staffers made their picks for the best college football game fans could see in 2021, and no surprise, one analyst chose Clemson’s highly anticipated season opener.

Chip Patterson believes the Tigers’ marquee showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 4 in Charlotte will be the game of the year.

Patterson cited the quarterback matchup between Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Georgia’s JT Daniels, the caliber of the two teams’ defenses and the significant College Football Playoff implications the game will have as a few of the reasons why he thinks it will be the best game fans could see this season.

“Any top-five matchup in Week 1 is going to receive unique treatment in the game of the year consideration, but the fact that it will be at a neutral site, easily within driving distance for most fans of both schools, sets up for an epic weekend in the Queen City,” Patterson wrote. “While all four College Football Playoff teams from 2020 are turning to a new starting quarterback this fall, the Bulldogs found theirs late in the year with JT Daniels. But while Clemson technically is in the same boat as Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame following the loss of Trevor Lawrence, there’s less concern and arguably even more hype for the transition given what D.J. Uiagalelei was able to accomplish in starts against Boston College and Notre Dame.