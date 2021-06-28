Breaking down Clemson's latest verbal commitment

Clemson’s latest verbal commitment came from a highly regarded edge rusher prospect in the Class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest verbal commitment right here:

Height, weight: 6-3, 230

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN), 4-star (Rivals), 4-Star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 11 state, No. 5 EDGE, No. 92 national (247Sports); No. 18 state, No. 7 DE, No. 127 national (Rivals); No. 32 state, No. 29 OLB, No. 107 regional (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Aug. 4, 2020

Date committed: Sunday, June. 27

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Campbell’s final top-5: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M.

More on Campbell: Campbell is considered to be one of the best edge defenders in the Class of 2022. Campbell played his first three years of high school at Timber Creek in Erial, N.J., before transferring to IMG Academy in January.

Campbell had been on Clemson’s radar for a while and it didn’t take long before Dabo Swinney pulled the trigger on an offer. Clemson had been courting Campbell for more than a year now and its long pursuit of the New Jersey edge defender ended in a verbal commitment, which he announced on Instagram live Sunday.

He’d been down on a visit to Clemson earlier this month, back on June 9. Campbell made his previous trip to Tiger Town in October of last season, where he took in a 34-28 Clemson victory over Boston College.

By getting prospects on campus this month, the Tigers have been able to secure four verbal commitments, three coming from those on the defensive side of the ball. With his decision Sunday, Campbell joins Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil and St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride, who both committed last week.

Clemson’s 2022 class, composed now of eight total commitments with Campbell now on board, currently ranks No. 19 nationally by Rivals and No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

