It looks like another sweep for Clemson in ACC honors

Football

By June 28, 2021 12:39 pm

The preseason polls and predictions are coming from everywhere these days and, as expected, Clemson is high on everyone’s list to make the College Football Playoff.

On Sunday, College Football News.com released its preseason previews and thoughts on the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021.

The longtime website that only discusses college football predicts that a pair of Tigers will run away with the league honors.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the tabbed as the CFN’s preseason Player of the Year in the ACC, while defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is projected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

