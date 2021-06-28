Ohio State gets a leg up on Clemson

Ohio is the latest state to enact legislation for name, image and likeness compensation via an executive order to be signed on Monday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the state’s NIL bill in May that will not take effect until July 1, 2022.

But Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to sign an executive order allowing NIL compensation for student-athletes on July 1, 2021 a full year before the Palmetto State.

Ohio joins Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas as states whose NIL laws take effect this summer.

Pressure ramped up on the NCAA this past week after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that student-athletes could receive education-related payments and that the NCAA has illegally restricted education-based benefits.

Over the weekend a proposal was drafted that allows states to enact and enforce their own NIL laws with restrictions to prohibit pay-for-play in college athletics and maintain. some form of amateurism.

The Division I board of directors meets on Wednesday where the proposal is expected to be adopted by the NCAA.

Even if the proposal fails to pass NCAA President Mark Emmert said last week that he will pass a resolution allowing some form of compensation for NIL across college athletics.

It is still unclear how South Carolina’s late start date will affect Clemson.